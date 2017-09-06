Massachusetts man arrested for burglary in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after a burglary investigation.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Aug. 17th, troopers from the Somers Resident State Trooper’s Office and State Police detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded to a residential burglary in Somers where jewelry was reported stolen.

Through an investigation with assistance from Enfield Police Department, East Longmeadow Police Department, Springfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police, troopers in Connecticut were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Darnell Ross of Springfield, Mass.

Once the investigation concluded, detectives say they applied for and were granted an arrest warrant by the superior court for Ross.

On Tuesday, detectives from Connecticut State Police responded to Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Concord to take Ross into custody. Officials say Ross was being held there based on the warrant in Connecticut for his arrest.

Police say Ross was transported to Troop C in Tolland and is being charged with burglary, criminal mischief and larceny.