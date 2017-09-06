Middletown Mayor Dan Drew announces running mate for Governor race

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wide open race for Connecticut governor in 2018 just got a little more interesting.

Democratic candidate and current Middletown Mayor Dan Drew has already picked a running mate.

“I believe in Connecticut. I believe in our future. I believe that it’s brighter than the past and that, while there are significant challenges before us today, we have the capability and the will to build a state that’s more prosperous and economically just than any other in the union,” said Mayor Drew. “That’s why I’m proud to announce State Representative Liz Linehan as my running mate for lieutenant governor.”

Rep. Lenihan represents Cheshire, Southington, and Wallingford.

