MLB player from New Britain teams up with local business for Harvey relief

WTNH.com staff Published:
AP Photo

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Britain native and current Major League Baseball player is doing his part to help out those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Pack the Truck is taking place at New Britain Stadium on Friday, starting at 1 p.m.

Related Content: Kick-in at Kickoff to support the American Red Cross

With the event, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer teamed up with local businesses to raise money for those in Texas in need of help.

Donations are being collected this week at Premier Limo in Berlin and Siracusa Moving and Storage in New Britain.

Related Content: House to vote on $7.9B Harvey relief bill

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s