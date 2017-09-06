MLB player from New Britain teams up with local business for Harvey relief

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Britain native and current Major League Baseball player is doing his part to help out those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Pack the Truck is taking place at New Britain Stadium on Friday, starting at 1 p.m.

With the event, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer teamed up with local businesses to raise money for those in Texas in need of help.

Donations are being collected this week at Premier Limo in Berlin and Siracusa Moving and Storage in New Britain.

