More Harvey rescue dogs to arrive at East Haven veterinary hospital

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds of animals were left behind or forgotten when Harvey dropped destructive floods on Texas. They’re now living in animal shelters and those shelters are getting crowed.

Several states are lending a helping hand in an attempt to get those pets into forever homes. The Connecticut Humane Society has already received 20 dogs, and this week they are a total of 40 more coming to Connecticut. Some are arriving Wednesday at the East Haven veterinary hospital. Some are the rescue animals that had to be evacuated from the storm zone in Texas.

Caught up in the flooding of Hurricane Harvey were thousands of people and their pets. The storm caused an big influx of animals into shelters in the Houston area. Those are not the dogs that are coming here, however. In order to make room for all the dogs that needed rescuing from Harvey, shelters needed to make space.

More Harvey rescue dogs arriving in East Haven today. ShoreHaven Vet Hospital could use donations of food, dishes, blankets, etc. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) September 6, 2017

Our own Bob Wilson spoke to folks from the Humane society about the plans on Monday.

“These are not dogs that have been separated from their owners. They were already abandoned or surrendered to the shelter in Galveston prior to the hurricane,” said Barbara, Humane Society.

Leaving space for all the animals separated from their families due to the storm. You wouldn’t want to bring those animals a thousand miles away, because you want them to be reunited with their families, hopefully. The dogs that are coming here still need tests for various diseases as well as vaccines, flea and tick treatment. That’s why they are coming to the ShoreHaven Veterinary Hospital. If you’d like to help care for these dogs, they could use donations of food, dishes, towels, blankets, and crates.

Folks here are expecting around 40 dogs from Texas. Some get here Wednesday, more on Saturday, and eventually they will be available for adoption.