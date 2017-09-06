NASA Beams Tweet to Space with Message of Good Will from Earth

(WTNH) – NASA’s Voyager 1 space probe was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida 40 years ago on September 5, 1977. The anniversary marks its’ mission to explore and take photos of Jupiter and Saturn over the course of only 5 years, however, that was extended into exploration of Uranus and Neptune as well.

This spacecraft contains a greeting called “The Golden Record” which is a message including sounds and images of life on Earth to any form of life that encounters the Voyager.

In celebration of this 40-years in space milestone, and the longest continuously operating space mission ever, NASA began collecting tweets using #MessageToVoyager as messages to life forms in space. One winning tweet was read by Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and beamed into space:

NASA and the Voyager team chose the finalists while the winning tweet was chosen by a public vote.

The tweet took 28 seconds to send and will reach the Voyager in 19 hours. As of August 2017 the Voyager 1 was 20.8 billion kilometers from the Sun.

