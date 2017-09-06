New Haven search for holiday tree comes up short

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven’s Department of Parks and Recreation says they’re having a tough time finding the perfect tree for the Green this year.

Typically they receive several applications each year from people looking to donate their tree to the city. So far this year, they’ve received zero.

“At this point we usually have a couple of referrals from residents around the state who want us to go out and take a look but right now I do not have any leads on one so we’re looking for, looking for the best one we can find,” said William Carone.

William Carone is the Deputy Director for Parks and Rec and says they are looking for a 55 to 70 foot Norway Spruce. The tree should be located away from power lines and the city will come and remove it free of charge. They usually choose trees within 30 miles of the city.

“I inspected a couple that may be a back-up plan but they’re not the first choice,” said Carone.

In years past, the tree has been cut down in mid October and then brought to the Green. It is decorated with 30,000 LED colored lights over the next few weeks and an official lighting ceremony takes place in early December. Carone says Norway Spruce are the best trees to serve their needs.

“Norway Spruce is the heartiest tree for us since we cut it early in October. It’s the tree that will last the longest through mid January. You won’t get a lot of needles falling during the holiday season,” said Carone.

Carone says it isn’t too early to be thinking about trees for future years. He says anyone with a tree that is 25-30 feet tall and in great shape can give them a heads up to be considered at a later date.

“It would be great for them to donate the tree to us. You know, they can be part of the holiday tradition the city holds every year and they’re invited to come down to the lighting event and be with us when we light the tree,” said Carone.

Carone can be reached at WCarone@newhavenct.gov.