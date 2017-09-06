North Haven police release identity of man who died in motorcycle accident

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have released the identity of the man who died in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

Officials say 46-year-old James Reilly of New Haven died from his injuries in the accident on Maple Avenue.

According to police, the accident happened Monday night around 6:21 p.m. in front of 196 Maple Avenue. Officers say the crash was between a motorcycle and a utility pole.

Once first responders arrived, they say they found Reilly suffering from traumatic injuries. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

North Haven Police investigated the cause of the accident.

