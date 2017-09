NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man is being held on a $150,000 bond on Wednesday following a drug bust this afternoon.

Norwich Police say they arrested 31-year-old Odilio Gonzalez as he was making a drug deal in the parking lot of a hotel.

Police say they then searched Gonzalez’s hotel room and found 321 baggies of heroin and fentanyl, some crack cocaine, and more than $800 in cash.