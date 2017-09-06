People scramble to find flights out of Florida

WINDSOR LOCKS Conn. (WTNH) —

People scrambled to find flights out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma. Ellyn Broden said, “We wanted to get out. We have some things we had to take care here and and we were lucky to get on a nonstop out of there. They are evacuating special needs people they are making plans for nursing home etc. a lot of my friends are fleeing.” Danny Pawlak added, “I went down to Fort Lauderdale so I saw all the traffic leaving the keys and the keys and all that. So it’s crazy.”

Travelers said it was hard to find flights leaving out Florida airports. When they did find empty seats they were shocked by the prices. Marybeth Pelletier said, “Last night I checked all the flights were sold out and the price tripled for her flight.” People coming from Florida say stores are stripped of supplies and there are long lines at gas stations.

Bobsie Ness said, “I went to get gas to fill up my rental car yesterday at Walmart end it was an absolute mess. It was like dodging cars and had to wait for 40 minutes to get gas.” Danny Pawlak added, “There’s no water no nothing. No plywood nothing.” Snow birds and travelers who managed to get out of Florida say they’re lucky.

Mary Byren said, “It’s scary. If it goes to the west I’m going to be hit pretty bad I live in a trailer. And if it goes to the east I have sisters and brothers over there that are going to get hit pretty bad because they also live in trailers.”

Broden said, “Lily wanted to come north. You wouldn’t leave Lily behind? No I wouldn’t. She doesn’t swim well.” And some people are heading down south to help family. Al Buell said, “Putting up like hurricane shutters and like buckling down because he’s on a boat marina I’m just helping out buckle it down.” Paul Crana added, “I’m going to get my mother-in-law in Naples out before the storm hits. She is 84 years old and there is nobody with her.” Ness added, “No matter where it hits it’s going to be devastating to the whole state of Florida.”