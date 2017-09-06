Person injured in shooting at Middletown health center

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in the hospital after being shot in Middletown on Wednesday night.

According to police, they responded to the parking lot of the Community Health Center after receiving reports that shots were fired.

When they arrived, they say they found one victim with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say the victim was transported to the hospital.

The Middletown Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Middletown Police at (860) 638-4000.