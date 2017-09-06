Pit bull involved in Plainfield attack quarantined

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have quarantined the dog they believe bit a woman on Saturday.

During the initial investigation, it was reported that Jade Santiago, 21, was attacked by a pit bull while walking with her boyfriend on South Walnut Street. The dog reportedly took off running and Santiago was then taken to a hospital where she received 45 stitches.

However, police now say that the dog attack actually took place within the victim’s residence and that the dog was identified as a pet belonging to a resident of the household.

Police say they were unable to locate evidence consistent to the initial report. Authorities also say the interviews with Santiago and her boyfriend revealed “several discrepancies.”

The dog was located in Sterling and is being quarantined by animal control.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.