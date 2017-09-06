Sikorsky lands new deal for Navy helicopters

Related Coverage Deal between U.S. and Saudi Arabia could bring Connecticut jobs

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft will be providing the United States Navy with brand new helicopters.

Sikorsky has recently landed a $304 million contract with the Navy.

Related Content: Deal between U.S. and Saudi Arabia could bring Connecticut jobs

The deal clears the way for construction of the first two production CH53K King Stallion helicopters.

The company says it is the future of Sikorsky’s Connecticut production line and will keep high skilled, good-paying jobs in Connecticut for decades to come.