TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police have identified the man who was found dead near Shenipsit Lake in Tolland last month.

On Wednesday, troopers identified the man as 51-year-old Robert Cayne, of Storrs. His body was found on August 30th near the shore of the lake.

This lead to an investigation by troopers and detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime. However, police say there was no criminal aspect to his death.