State Police make more than five hundred arrests over Labor Day weekend

(WTNH) — State Police were busy out on the roads during Labor Day weekend. Officers spent the holiday weekend cracking down on drunk driving, distracted driving, and responding to accidents.

Since Friday, troopers have made 47 DUI arrests and have responded to more than five hundred accidents.

One of those accidents resulted in a fatality.

Officials say they also handed out more than 1,100 speeding tickets and nearly 2,800 tickets for other violations.