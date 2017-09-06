Stretch Your Dollar: Services to simplify shopping

(WTNH)– Does your wardrobe need a revamp? Time and time again, more people are just too busy so they are skipping the malls all together and shopping inside the box.

We are stretching your dollar with what many companies are doing to suit your style. Your new favorite outfit may be found inside a box. Services like Trunk Club, Stitch Fix and Le Tote want to simplify shopping, giving you a more in-demand experience.

Just answer a few questions about your style needs and preferences and voila, a box with pre-assembled outfits hits your doorstep.

“The living room is the new shopping aisle. The living room is the new dressing room,” said Miki Berardelli, Kidbox CEO.

But it’s not just for adults. Kidbox wants to style your children with one of five seasonal boxes, including one for back-to-school.

“The majority of our customers are the time starved mom, in this day in era, women are more time starved than ever and so Kidbox brings a convenient experience,” said Berardelli.

That convenience is key to the box brands. Which is why some industry experts expect more shoppers to embrace the experience.

“I think the box trend is here to stay. I think it represents a new way of shopping. And in a retail landscape, what the box movement is doing is looking at every household as front door. As the new door of retail,” said Berardelli.

