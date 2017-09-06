Suffield to hold public services to deceased USS McCain sailor

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut (Photo: Department of Defense)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Suffield is holding public services for fallen U.S. Navy sailor Dustin Doyon.

The town posted the following information on its Facebook page:

The Doyon family will be welcoming the public to pay their respects during portions of the services planned for their son and brother, Dustin Doyon. Once a definitive schedule is received from the U.S. Navy, the Town of Suffield will communicate the specifics of the plans, routes and shuttle information in accordance with the Doyon family’s wishes.

Our community has continued to express a desire to support the Doyon family in any way possible. To that end, the Town received a generous donation of 200 American flags to further the effort to line our streets and neighborhoods as a beautiful tribute to Dustin. Flags are available in the First Selectman’s Office at 230C Mountain Road during the hours of 8:30 am until 4:30 p.m. The only request from the donor is that the flags are disposed of in a respectful manner if not returned or retained.

Additionally, the Town of Suffield requested and was granted an exception from the Governor’s order issued yesterday evening to raise the flags to full-staff. Accordingly, we ask that all flags in Suffield remain at half-staff until completion of memorial services for Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer Dustin L. Doyon, USN.”

Doyon was one of 10 sailors who died in the fateful collision of the USS John S. McCain with an oil tanker near Singapore last month.

