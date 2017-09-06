Train crash closes road in Stafford

Published:

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A road in Stafford is closed after a train and a car were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

State Police say at around 7:15 a.m., there was a minor car vs train crash on West Street. There were no injuries reported but ambulances responded to the scene.

According to Tolland County dispatch, West Street will now be closed for at least 4 hours as crews work to clear the scene.

Police did not say what type of train was involved in the accident but it did not appear to impact train service.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

