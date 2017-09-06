UConn Extension invites CT residents to join water conservation challenge

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Extension is inviting Connecticut residents to join the 40 Gallon Challenge.

The challenge encourages residents to adopt better water conservation practices by reducing water usage by 40 gallons per person each day.

Participants utilize indoor and outdoor water saving activities, including, “reducing irrigation station run times by two minutes, using a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways and sidewalks, and fixing a leaky toilet.”

UConn Extension plans to launch its outreach efforts at the Big E in Springfield, Mass. on Sept. 15.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.40gallonchallenge.org.