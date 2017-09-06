Walmart releases must-have toys list for holidays

(WTNH) — It is still more than 100 days before Christmas, but Walmart is already gearing up for the holidays.

The discount chain is banking on carrying exclusive toy deals.

The retailer released its list of must-have toys this year.

The list includes Hatchimals, Fingerlings, and a Frozen-branded sleigh.

Walmart is offering more than 1,000 new toys with about 300 exclusives.