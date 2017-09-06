Waterbury man pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution charge

Related Coverage Florida Couple Charged with Illegally Distributing Oxycodone in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge relating to oxycodone distribution.

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daily announced that Harry Duren pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between March 2011 and April 2016, Duren obtained prescriptions for medications containing oxycodone and then sold the medications for his own profit.

In total, it is believed Duren and his accomplices sold approximately 45,000 pills, netting a profit of $700,000.

Duren will be sentenced on Nov. 29. He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.