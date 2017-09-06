Westport student charged after posting threat about school online

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Westport public schools is facing charges after allegedly making a threat online last month.

According to Westport Police, on Wednesday, they were notified of a threat made in an online gaming chat room in late August. Police say the student threatened violence at a school near his house on September 8th.

The FBI traced the threat back to a Westport public school student. Officials notified the student’s parents and they cooperated with investigators.

Investigators say the youth did not have access to any weapons at any time.

After being interviewed by the FBI and the Westport investigators, the student was charged with breach of peace and threatening.

The Westport Police Department says they are working closely with the public school administrators and are confident that the safety of the students is not in jeopardy. They also say the school administration will address the issue and will follow up with disciplinary action.