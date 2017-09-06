What’s best for your dry skin when it comes to moisturizers?

(ABC News) – Snake-skin products might be trendy, but snake-skin legs will never be hip.

With all these lotions promising silky, smooth skin, it is tempting to bet that the doctor knows best.

But maybe all those moisturizers are exactly the same.

Researchers at Northwestern University looked at nearly 150 of the most popular moisturizers in American, finding that the main difference between doctor-approved lotion and regular lotion is that dermatologist-recommended products cost almost a dollar more per ounce.

What’s more, an overwhelming majority contained allergy-inducing substances, even the dermatologist-recommended brands.

It turns out that almost any moisturizer can cause a rash in someone.

But the good news – the majority will be fine.

If you are sensitive, the big thing to avoid is lotion with fragrance.

And remember: cheaper lotion may be better, at least for your pocket.