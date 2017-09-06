What’s best for your dry skin when it comes to moisturizers?

By Published:

(ABC News) – Snake-skin products might be trendy, but snake-skin legs will never be hip.

With all these lotions promising silky, smooth skin, it is tempting to bet that the doctor knows best.

But maybe all those moisturizers are exactly the same.

Researchers at Northwestern University looked at nearly 150 of the most popular moisturizers in American, finding that the main difference between doctor-approved lotion and regular lotion is that dermatologist-recommended products cost almost a dollar more per ounce.

What’s more, an overwhelming majority contained allergy-inducing substances, even the dermatologist-recommended brands.

It turns out that almost any moisturizer can cause a rash in someone.

But the good news – the majority will be fine.

If you are sensitive, the big thing to avoid is lotion with fragrance.

And remember: cheaper lotion may be better, at least for your pocket.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s