Woman from Clinton vacationing in Puerto Rico seeks shelter ahead of Hurricane Irma

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Puerto Rico is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irma and one Connecticut woman who left for what she thought would be a dream vacation is now stranded in the path of that powerful hurricane.

Lori Candela is from Clinton. She landed in Puerto Rico on Friday.

On Wednesday night, she will be sleeping in a shelter as Hurricane Irma arrives.

There has been no way out of Puerto Rico.

There’s no flights going out. If you are trying to get on a flight, it’s just not going to happen. I tried getting through online, you can’t even get through online. You can’t even get through, your phone battery is a very precious thing down here right now,” Candela said.

This is Candela’s first vacation ever.

She tells us her family back here in Connecticut helped her find shelter for Wednesday night by calling the U.S. embassy.

