Worried homeowners already buying storm supplies

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If Hurricane Irma has any impact on Connecticut, it would still be days away, but the owner of Goody’s Hardware in East Haven says he is already seeing people looking for storm supplies, and he is worried some items may become hard to find.

We have all seen what Hurricane Harvey did, and we are not sure what Irma might do, but people are already buying storm supplies.

“It might be bad up here, too, so people are calling for generators, flashlights, bottles of water,” said Goody’s owner David Katz.

The devastating floods of Harvey have people thinking a little differently about storm prep.

“Maybe some sandbags under the garage so we don’t get as much water into the house,” Katz said. “People are scared of flooding and the winds, not just the winds like normal.”

Thanks to two named storms in the last six years, Connecticut knows how destructive the weather can get here.

“After the last two of Irene and Sandy, before it was like, we’ll stock up, and maybe we’ll wade through it,” said Katz. “Now, after total destruction a couple of times, people are just so scared.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy held a storm preparedness press conference Tuesday from New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center. He wants everyone in Connecticut to download the CT Prepares app for their phone, and do it now.

“I know people are concerned about the track of hurricane Irma, and I can assure you that we are watching closely this powerful storm,” Malloy said. “The time to plan for a storm is not when it’s days away, but well in advance.”

Which is just what Goody’s hardware is doing. They are stocking up on drinking water and all the gear to clean up debris after a storm hits, but when it comes to bigger items like generators, Dave Katz says it’s getting harder to find them due to demand from other parts of the country.

“So people are buying from all over and they’re pulling from the same warehouses. There’s just not enough to go around in such a quick turnaround time.”