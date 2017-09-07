1 person hurt after car rolls over in Danbury

(Danbury Fire Department)

DANBURY,Conn. (WTNH)– One person was hurt after being trapped in their car when it rolled over in Danbury Thursday morning.

The Danbury Fire Department says that at around 7:15 a.m., firefighters, police and EMS responded to a car rollover accident in the area of Ball Pond Road and Pondcrest Road. One person was trapped inside the car so crews had to remove the windshield in order to removed the occupant.

The victim was rescued from the car and taken to Danbury Hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

There is no word on what caused the rollover at this time. Ball Pond Road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.

