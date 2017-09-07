13-year-old boy reported missing in Naugatuck after not coming home from school

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Naugatuck after he did not return home from school on Thursday.

Police say 13-year-old Jalaquis Minnifield was last seen on Thursday at Naugatuck High School at around 2:00 p.m. Officers say his family contacted them to report him missing at around 5:00 p.m. and said he never returned home after school.

The family says that they do not know where he went or where he could be headed.

According to Minnifield’s family, he hangs around at local parks and rides a blue bicycle with tan pegs.

Officers describe Minnifield as a black male, approximately 5’3″ weighing 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants.

If you have any information about Minnifield, you’re asked to call Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.