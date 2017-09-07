3rd Annual New Haven Grand Prix to be held September 15th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Connecticut’s premier cycling events is back in downtown New Haven for the third year in a row.

The 3rd annual New Haven Grand Prix will take place on the streets of downtown New Haven on Friday, September 15th; and News 8 is proud to be a sponsor of this fun community event again this year.

According to organizers, the New Haven Grand Prix was established to give our community a chance to see top riders up close in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Not only will you be supporting a good cause, but you’ll have a fun time doing it.

The Grand Prix features food tents, activity areas for kids and adults, and just about something for everyone. More than just a bicycle race, it’s a twilight bicycle race and street festival.

The New Haven Grand Prix is a fundraiser for the Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program, a charitable 501c3 organization. All race proceeds help create a community where youth can learn and thrive through the sport of cycling, both in and out of schools across the state of Connecticut.

Over 15,000 people came out for a fun night in New Haven last year, and an even larger crowd is expected for this year’s festivities.

For more information on the New Haven Grand Prix, including riding in the race itself, visit the New Haven Gran Prix online.

