New store opens on Chapel Street in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoppers have a new place to browse in New Haven on Thursday.

It’s called dwell New Haven.

The store is on Chapel Street. Inside of it, you’ll find home decor, clothing, jewelry and gifts.

The owner says she hopes everyone will enjoy shopping in her store.

I know my customers, we care about our customers. It’s more than just walking down the street and going into a store. We want you to have an experience and I hope that’s what you gather when you come up and down Chapel Street. There’s so many wonderful retailers to make this a great destination shopping experience for all,” she said.

The owner says the shop’s so-called dwell lifestyle is all about the love of home, family and friends in a rustic, yet modern atmosphere.

