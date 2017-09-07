Airlines cancel thousands of flights as many travel to avoid Irma

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)- Although it’s still unclear if remnants of Irma will hit Connecticut, airports across the country are busy with people trying to get out of the south and head north.

American Airlines is not taking any chances. The carrier announcing Wednesday night it’s cancelling more than 2,000 flights to and from Florida. Travelers coming from the sunshine state made it into Bradley Airport just hours before all the cancellations.

Not a lot of flights from here at Bradley to the Caribbean, but the one that there is cancelled. This plane will not be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico. I’m not sure how many takers there would have been for that flight anyway. That’s the neighborhood where Irma is right now, and Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes in history.

Over the next few days, we are going to see a lot more cancellations, especially from American Airlines. Miami is a hub for them, so Irma is going to disrupt American flights not just to and from Florida, but flights that connect through Florida. So that is going to have a ripple effect all over the country.

The main focus right now is on getting everybody who wants to leave out of the path of the storm. News 8 was there Wednesday talking to travelers about what they saw before they left Florida.

“I went to get gas to fill up my rental car yesterday at Walmart end it was an absolute mess. It was like dodging cars and had to wait for 40 minutes to get gas,” said Bobsie Ness, Avon.

“There’s no water no nothing. No plywood nothing,” said Danny Pawlak, Jewett.

That’s why so many people are getting out of there. There are a bunch of airports that could be affected. Key West, Fort Meyers and West Palm Beach. The Fort Lauderdale airport is pretty big, and just like the huge Miami airport, the airlines are going to make sure they don’t have any planes there when this storm hits. They will try add extra flights out of Tampa and Sarasota, but the next few days are going to be very tough for travel to or through Florida airports

American Airlines alone has already canceled almost 2,200 flights, and we’re already seeing evidence of that here at Bradley.