Ceremony held to remember victims of 9/11 terror attacks

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks 16 years since the September 11th terror attacks. People gathered in Westport Thursday evening for Connecticut’s ceremony to remember those who lost their lives that day.

More than 160 people killed in the attacks had ties to Connecticut. Many of their families still live here. Their names were included in the program and read out loud at the ceremony.

Paul Kirwin’s son, Glenn, was killed on September 11, 2001. The family lived in Weston at the time. Kirwin helped start the state’s annual memorial ceremony. He attends every year in memory of his son.

“We sorely miss him,” Kirwin said. “I get itchy when I come here all the time, but we’re very proud of him.”

Governor Dannel Malloy spoke at the ceremony. He says it’s important not to forget those attacks.

“I think it’s appropriate that we remember those who have died and the additional deaths since the war on terrorism started,” he said.

The ceremony is held in Westport where the state’s official memorial to the victims is located. It’s a spot that’s significant to the community.

“People who were here in Westport, many came down here and from this spot could see the Twin Towers burning,” said Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. “Many of our citizens were in those towers.”

From that spot families now pay their respects. After the ceremony they headed out to the memorial.

They left white roses, reflected and remembered.

“We’ll never forget,” Kirwin said. “This is a reminder not to these people who sorely remember it, but to the rest of these communities.”

The ceremony is purposely held before September 11 because many of victims’ families attend observances in New York City on the anniversary.