Connecticut Congressman to lead probe into Navy ship accidents

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A local Congressman will lead an investigation into several Navy ship accidents over the past couple months.

Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney, along with the House Armed Services Committee, will lead the probe. Two of the most recent naval collisions involved the U.S.S Fitzgerald and U.S.S. John S. McCain.

The McCain was hit by an oil tanker near Singapore last month. Ten people were killed, including one from Connecticut. It was followed by the Fitzgerald collision with a cargo ship near Japan, killing seven sailors.