Connecticut Congressman to lead probe into Navy ship accidents

In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. (James Vazquez/U.S. Navy via AP)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A local Congressman will lead an investigation into several Navy ship accidents over the past couple months.

Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney, along with the House Armed Services Committee, will lead the probe. Two of the most recent naval collisions involved the U.S.S Fitzgerald and U.S.S. John S. McCain.

The McCain was hit by an oil tanker near Singapore last month. Ten people were killed, including one from Connecticut.  It was followed by the Fitzgerald collision with a cargo ship near Japan, killing seven sailors.

