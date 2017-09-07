Connecticut Sun players donate food, school supplies in New London, Middletown

(WTNH) — Connecticut Sun players put up some big numbers off the court on Thursday.

Rachel Banham and Brionna Jones dropped off a truckload of food at the United Way Food Center in New London. The food was collected as part of the team’s food drive and competition with the Phoenix Mercury.

“It weighed 6,800 pounds and I think we learned that we can service 6,000 meals to families so I think that’s really exciting, really important to give back to the community,” Jones said.

While Jones and Banham helped out in New London, Morgan Tuck and Danielle Adams dropped off donated school supplies in Middletown at the Farm Hill Elementary School.