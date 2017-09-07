Connecticut Sun players donate food, school supplies in New London, Middletown

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut Sun players put up some big numbers off the court on Thursday.

Rachel Banham and Brionna Jones dropped off a truckload of food at the United Way Food Center in New London. The food was collected as part of the team’s food drive and competition with the Phoenix Mercury.

“It weighed 6,800 pounds and I think we learned that we can service 6,000 meals to families so I think that’s really exciting, really important to give back to the community,” Jones said.

While Jones and Banham helped out in New London, Morgan Tuck and Danielle Adams dropped off donated school supplies in Middletown at the Farm Hill Elementary School.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s