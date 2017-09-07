Crews work to get Gillette Stadium ready for new NFL season

By Published:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Game day started for crews about 12 hours before the game at Gillette Stadium.

Crews were out before the sun came up, rolling the field and putting a fresh coat of paint on the numbers and lines.

Related Content: Pats open season at No. 1 in 1st AP Pro32 poll of the season

Outside the stadium there was a line out the door at the Patriots Pro Shop. Fans were hoping to get their hands on a pair of limited edition Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped design them and all proceeds from the sales of these $140 per pair sneakers are going to The Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

Related Content: WR Dorsett eager to help Patriots

Back inside was championship banner number five which we will see for the first time Thursday night just after 8 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s