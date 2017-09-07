Crews work to get Gillette Stadium ready for new NFL season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Game day started for crews about 12 hours before the game at Gillette Stadium.

Crews were out before the sun came up, rolling the field and putting a fresh coat of paint on the numbers and lines.

Outside the stadium there was a line out the door at the Patriots Pro Shop. Fans were hoping to get their hands on a pair of limited edition Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped design them and all proceeds from the sales of these $140 per pair sneakers are going to The Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

Back inside was championship banner number five which we will see for the first time Thursday night just after 8 p.m.