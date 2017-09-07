Disney streaming service just got a lot bigger

Published:
Robert Iger
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Disney is adding more firepower to the kids streaming service expected in 2019. Iger said its Star Wars and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service as well as Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows. In the U.S., that will be the only way to stream those films on demand. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is adding more firepower to the kids streaming service expected in the U.S. in late 2019.

Its “Star Wars” and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service, along with the previously announced Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows. In the U.S., that will be the only way to stream those movies on demand as part of a monthly subscription.

Adding the movies gives the Disney service more heft, content-wise, and could make it appealing to consumers beyond families with young children.

Disney’s offering is one of many online film and TV options coming from entertainment and tech companies, with more in the works.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the additions at an investment conference Thursday. Disney had said it was considering it.

