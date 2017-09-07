Essex man arrested in California, facing embezzlement charges

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WTNH) — An Essex man is facing embezzlement charges after being arrested in California while attempting to reenter the country.

According to Connecticut State Police, John Carta, 72, misused client funds entrusted to him, taking hundreds of thousands of dollars and using them for personal investment and retail purchases.

Officials say Carta fled to San Lucas, Mexico where he remained for several months before attempting to reenter the United States on Aug. 17.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from U.S. Customs and the U.S. Marshals took Carta into custody. He was then transported back to Connecticut.

Carta was held on a $50,000 cash surety bond. He is facing a single charge of Larceny in the 1st Degree.