Ex-Juvenile detention officer sentenced on drug charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut juvenile detention officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a drug distribution ring that involved several people who worked in law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Jeffrey Gentile, of Ansonia, was sentenced Thursday in Hartford for using a telephone to facilitate the distribution of amphetamine.

Gentile, who was a juvenile detention officer at the time of the offense, was among 10 men initially arrested in the sting of the steroid and prescription pill ring.

Prosecutors say the investigation revealed that Steven Santucci, a former Newtown Police sergeant, and others received steroid ingredients from China and manufactured and distributed steroids.

They say Gentile obtained steroids and paid with Adderall, an amphetamine.

Santucci was sentenced to a year and four months in prison.