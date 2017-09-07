Fairfield-based Save the Children works to help people affected by Irma

(WTNH) — Lots of local charities are already coming together to help the people being affected by Irma, including Fairfield-based Save the Children.

The CEO tells us even though they’ve still got a large amount of volunteers on the ground in Texas to deal with the aftermath of Harvey, they’re already planning on how they’re going to help the Caribbean Islands that have been devastated by Irma.

They’re also thinking ahead in case Florida sees major damage, too.

“Again, we’ll be responding there with materials for people with children who end up with shelters and also making sure we provide all those child friendly spaces,” said Carolyn Miles, the CEO of Save the Children.

She tells us that another task that Save the Children takes care of following major disasters is working to get child care centers back up and running as quickly as possible.