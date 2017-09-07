Gas prices continue to rise in wake of Harvey

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Gas prices keep going up in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey along the gulf coast.

The current average for a gallon in Connecticut is now $2.88. That’s up about a penny from Wednesday and 35 cents from last week.

Related Content: Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey

A week ago, the average was $2.53, and a month ago, the average was $2.48.

AAA says there’s not a fuel shortage, but Harvey has created distribution problems.

Related Content: Is Irma really one of the strongest hurricanes ever?

These include not enough drivers and equipment to transport fuel.

Prices could still go up another dime or more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s