Gas prices continue to rise in wake of Havey

(WTNH) — Gas prices keep going up in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey along the gulf coast.
The current average for a gallon in Connecticut is now $2.88. That’s up about a penny from Wednesday and 35 cents from last week.
A week ago, the average was $2.53, and a month ago, the average was $2.48.
AAA says there’s not a fuel shortage, but Harvey has created distribution problems.
These include not enough drivers and equipment to transport fuel.
Prices could still go up another dime or more.