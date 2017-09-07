Governor to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– We are approaching the anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks .

In New York City, 2,996 people lost their lives on that terrible day in 2001.

Just four days before the anniversary, the governor is asking the community to join for a memorial ceremony in Westport.

The names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.The ceremony will take place at Sherwood Island State Park at 5:30 p.m.

Connecticut’s official memorial to the victims of the attacks is located on a peninsula at that state park.