Guinness releases 2018 world record holders

(WTNH)– The 2018 Guinness Book Of World Records is out now and we have a look at some of the new record holders for you.

Whether you want to see it or not, here is the longest fingernail! Ayanna Williams broke the record. Her longest nail is 26 inches. She says the other nails may be about half an inch or so less.

Benny Harlem took the record for the tallest high top fade, ever. It’s 20.5 inches tall.

Biff Hutchison has the highest jump on a Pogo stick. He broke his own record with an 11 foot jump. He says he’s broken both his ankles, right leg, his collar bone and his jaw.