Hartford mayor warns bankruptcy likely without state aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The mayor of Hartford says the city would seek permission to file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t get the state aid it needs by early November because of state budget gridlock.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2gNoWNl) Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter Thursday to legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Lawmakers haven’t been able to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year.

Malloy is running the government under his limited spending authority. He’s unveiling a new budget plan Friday.

Bronin says the city won’t be able to meet its financial obligations in about two months if the budget isn’t enacted. The city faces a $65 million deficit.

He’s asking for at least an additional $40 million in state aid.

