Hartford wants Amazon’s corporate headquarters

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a lot on the line as the stakes are high for any city that can lure the lucrative corporate headquarters of Amazon to the region. Hartford says they have it.

Governor Malloy teamed up with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to make a pitch that would lure Amazon corporate headquarters to the Capital City.

“I look forward to competing with other states to win that site if it’s to be located in this area,” Governor Malloy said.

Mayor Bronin says the city has to start changing the way they think about themselves and the way they market themselves, not as an independent city, but as a region.

“Amazon is a huge company and this is a huge opportunity. I’m sure every city in the country is going to be competing for this, but the point I’m trying to make is a bigger one. We should be competing for things like this, too,” Mayor Bronin said.

Amazon has put out a list of what it is looking for in the city.

Amazon wants:

City with more than one million residents

Business friendly environment

Urban and suburban locations

Mayor Bronin says his city fits the bill.

“The greater Hartford area is a region of about one million people. We have a tremendous concentration of assets. What you’re talking about [is] cultural, educational, human capital, physical beauty of our communities, but too often we don’t put ourselves forward,” he said.

So what are the odds Hartford lands Amazon’s corporate headquarters inside their city limits? Who knows, but Amazon already has a massive footprint inside Connecticut with a new warehouse being built in North Haven and another already up and running in Windsor.

Mayor Donald Trinks of Windsor says Amazon has been a great neighbor and has had nothing but positive experiences with them.

“Amazon is just the absolute perfect corporate customer, corporate, client corporate neighbor. They are very good to the town, they are very involved in the town,” he said.

Amazon pays more than $1 million in taxes to the town of Windsor, but the mayor says it’s about much more than just tax money. They bring jobs and economic growth.

“We like to have feet on the street and with that kind of number of people up there, 500, 600 employees probably, maybe more. I have lost count now it keeps increasing. And the beautiful thing is they’re involved.”

The Windsor mayor says Amazon contributes to his community in many ways, including giving each child in the school system a new book at the beginning of school.