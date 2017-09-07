Learning CPR saves a West Haven girl’s life

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parking lot of the Savin Rock Conference Center turned into a training ground for a couple hundred of people who turned out to learn how to do hands-only CPR. American Heart Association volunteers made learning fun with entertaining hosts and a DJ.

John Lewis was happy to see a large crowd come out to learn how to perform CPR. His 14 year-old daughter, Laci, is alive because of it.

“She couldn’t breathe,” John said. “She was (gasp), (gasp) trying to get some air.”

She collapsed at a soccer practice in Hamden almost two months ago.

“You feel helpless as a parent because you don’t know what the problem is,” John said. “Healthy kid. She could run forever.”

Laci suffered from a congenital heart defect. One of her arteries was blocked.

Fortunately, Dave Clarke, the head coach of Quinnipiac University’s women’s soccer team was there and knew CPR. He rushed over to Laci, performed CPR and saved her life until paramedics got there, took over and rushed her to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Laci thanked Coach Clarke live at the event during News8 at 5:30. Her dad called Coach Clarke a hero. The coach got choked up and appreciated the nice words.

Laci said if it weren’t for him, she would not be here. She’s proud that he and so many of her friends were at the event to learn CPR in case the unthinkable happens to someone else and emergency care is needed right there on the spot.

“What you did means everything,” John told Coach Clarke. “Because of him I can still see my child smile.”

Laci is expected to make a full recovery.

If you would like to find local CPR classes, you can do so here.