Ledyard PD: Woman punches man over phone card

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 33-year-old Ledyard woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly punching someone over a phone card.

Police say the victim contacted police claiming Sarah Bravar struck him over the use of a phone card. Officers then responded to the home to find Bravar in possession of the phone card.

Police say the victim had red marks on his back and stated he had been punched by Bravar.

Bravar was then arrested for disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. She was released on $500 bond.