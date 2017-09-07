Ledyard PD: Woman punches man over phone card

By Published:
Sarah Bravar (Ledyard Police)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 33-year-old Ledyard woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly punching someone over a phone card.

Police say the victim contacted police claiming Sarah Bravar struck him over the use of a phone card. Officers then responded to the home to find Bravar in possession of the phone card.

Police say the victim had red marks on his back and stated he had been punched by Bravar.

Bravar was then arrested for disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. She was released on $500 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s