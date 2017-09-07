Ledyard woman arrested for shooting birds off bird-feeder

By Published:
Melinda Bennett

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Ledyard woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges Wednesday for allegedly shooting birds off her bird-feeder.

Police say officers responded to a home on Meetinghouse Lane after 49-year-old Melinda Bennett was reported to be shooting birds off of her bird-feeder daily.

Upon arrival, officers found Bennett in her garage. Police say she was intoxicated and holding a pellet rifle. Officers also saw fresh blood and feathers on the garage floor.

Bennett then admitted to police to shooting the birds. She was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals.

Bennett was released on a $500 bond and will appear in court September 28th.

