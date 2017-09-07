More than 100 animals moved from Florida to California as Hurricane Irma approaches U.S.

(WTNH) — More than 100 cats and dogs from Florida are headed to California.

The Humane Society in Broward County started loading and transporting the animals on Thursday morning ahead of the mandatory evacuation.

The organization says the animals will be sheltered in facilities around San Francisco during the storm.

This will make room for additional animals that will need shelter after the hurricane blows through.

