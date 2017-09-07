New Haven heroin dealer sentenced to 60 months in prison

Related Coverage Bridgeport Grand Jury indicts 23 on charges related to heroin distribution

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend time behind bars after found guilty of his involvement in a heroin trafficking ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation by the DEA’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad revealed 51-year-old Marco Padilla’s involvement in a New Haven-based heroin trafficking organization. The investigation revealed members of the organization frequently purchased bulk quantities of heroin from suppliers in the New York and then sold the heroin in New Haven through a group of distributors, including Padilla.

On May 22, Padilla pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin.

Padilla was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

23 individuals have had charges brought against them as a result of this investigation.