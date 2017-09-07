New Haven- Trinity Bar owners ready to rebuild after fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The owners of The Trinity Bar in New Haven are ready to rebuild as soon as they get the go-ahead.

Co-Owner of The Trinity Bar, Shane Carty said, “It’s heartbreaking. It’s a bad dream.” The second floor apartment on Orange St. above Trinity went up in flames Friday. Matthew Feiner, owner of The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop said, “We went up once and could not see anything because of the smoke but there was a couple people screaming that their was someone lying on the floor so we got a fire extinguisher and went back in.”

Feiner ended up in the hospital with minor injuries. The man he went to rescue is in critical condition. Feiner added, “It’s what you do. You don’t do it for heroics you do it because someone is in trouble. It’s Trinity. It’s everybody who lives in the apartment upstairs.” The blaze left the bar with smoke and water damage.

Carty told NEWS8, “I was praying it wasn’t my place, and it became obvious when I pulled into the garage and ran out that it was.” Carty came here from Ireland over 20 years ago. He poured his life savings into the bar. After a slow summer he was

counting on business from college students. Carty added, “We just got through the summer. In New Haven the summer is horrible all the college kids leave town. Everyone is rolling back in this weekend.”

Feiner told NEWS8, “This is a very important time for a business. Establish your relationship with the new incoming freshmen. This part of town is becoming a place to be part of town.” Patrons hope their favorite place to grab a bite to eat will open soon. Patricia Kane said, “Obviously there are a ton of places around here and nobody is going to go hungry but they are special and I think it is that Irish hospitality.”