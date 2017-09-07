Police identify body of man found in Malborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man’s body was discovered by Connecticut State Police in Marlborough late Thursday morning.

According to State Police, troopers responded to a building on North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

Officers arrived at the building and identified the body as 32-year-old Jesse Petronio of Newington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause and manner of death. Police do not believe there was any criminal aspect to this incident.